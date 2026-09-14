AI-related stocks saw a significant dip in early Asian trading on Monday as top executives from major AI firms called for a slower pace in AI advancements to avert potential threats to humanity. This caution was underscored by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and supported by notable figures like Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

As the trading began in Japan, SoftBank's shares plummeted by as much as 13.2%, alongside notable declines in other tech sectors, reflecting market anxiety over the weekend's discussions on AI development. This sentiment was echoed across regional markets, marking a ripple effect among semiconductor and AI-related equities.

Amidst growing alarm, Anthropic released a report detailing illicit uses of its AI models, heightening the sense of urgency about AI's trajectory. In response, legislative voices in the U.S. have begun advocating for more stringent regulations, while US leadership aims to ensure the country's dominance in the AI sector.