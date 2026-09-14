Grand Slam Shift: Tennis Players Form Advisory Council for Greater Influence

Leading tennis athletes have decided to focus efforts for more influence and financial benefits through a new Player Advisory Council, halting public campaigns. Their initial push, started in March 2025, aimed for more decision-making power and better revenue sharing, gaining traction through protests at major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 09:31 IST
Grand Slam Shift: Tennis Players Form Advisory Council for Greater Influence
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Top tennis players announced on Monday a strategic shift from public campaigning to forming a new Player Advisory Council to pursue greater influence and financial benefits from the Grand Slam tournaments.

Players began their campaign in March 2025, advocating for increased decision-making power, improved player welfare funding, and a larger portion of tournament revenues. This movement gained steam as players protested at events like the French Open and Wimbledon, resulting in raised prize money in response to mounting pressure.

Despite not achieving their target of 22% of tournament revenues, the formation of the council marks a significant advancement. The group plans ongoing negotiations with the Grand Slams, hailing the U.S. Open's commitment to player welfare and aiming for similar initiatives across all majors.

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