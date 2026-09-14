Grand Slam Shift: Tennis Players Form Advisory Council for Greater Influence

Top tennis players announced on Monday a strategic shift from public campaigning to forming a new Player Advisory Council to pursue greater influence and financial benefits from the Grand Slam tournaments.

Players began their campaign in March 2025, advocating for increased decision-making power, improved player welfare funding, and a larger portion of tournament revenues. This movement gained steam as players protested at events like the French Open and Wimbledon, resulting in raised prize money in response to mounting pressure.

Despite not achieving their target of 22% of tournament revenues, the formation of the council marks a significant advancement. The group plans ongoing negotiations with the Grand Slams, hailing the U.S. Open's commitment to player welfare and aiming for similar initiatives across all majors.