Wall Street Banks Urge Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Alarm

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan now predict the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week due to stronger-than-expected inflation figures. Both banks have shifted their stances, noting increased pressures from rising consumer prices and oil costs, reviving inflationary concerns and suggesting further policy tightening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 09:53 IST
Wall Street Banks Urge Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan have revised their projections, anticipating an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week, following unexpected increases in inflation readings. The new predictions align with a more hawkish stance in light of rising consumer and producer prices.

Goldman Sachs, in a Friday note, shifted its expectation to a 25-basis-point rate hike during the Fed's upcoming meeting, deviating from its earlier forecast for unchanged rates. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan forecasts hikes in both September and December to address inflation worries.

The persistent inflationary pressures, including climbing oil prices, have led J.P. Morgan to adjust its expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy rate, while market analysts continue to monitor the Fed's and the Bank of Japan's policy signals closely.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026