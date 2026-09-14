Wall Street Banks Urge Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Alarm

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan have revised their projections, anticipating an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week, following unexpected increases in inflation readings. The new predictions align with a more hawkish stance in light of rising consumer and producer prices.

Goldman Sachs, in a Friday note, shifted its expectation to a 25-basis-point rate hike during the Fed's upcoming meeting, deviating from its earlier forecast for unchanged rates. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan forecasts hikes in both September and December to address inflation worries.

The persistent inflationary pressures, including climbing oil prices, have led J.P. Morgan to adjust its expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy rate, while market analysts continue to monitor the Fed's and the Bank of Japan's policy signals closely.