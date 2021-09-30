Left Menu

National Insurance Academy collaborates with GIFT City to strengthen insurance vertical

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:47 IST
National Insurance Academy collaborates with GIFT City to strengthen insurance vertical
  • Country:
  • India

The National Insurance Academy (NIA) has tied up with GIFT City, which houses India's first and the only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), to offer courses in insurance, reinsurance, risk management and technology.

This collaboration will facilitate capacity building in insurance and risk management space for participants in GIFT City, according to a statement on Thursday.

As a part of this tie-up, certification programmes and training opportunities for insurers, reinsurers, insurance brokers, insurtech and others with insurance needs will be conducted.

In addition to this, both the organisations will jointly work towards creating a platform for facilitating research, knowledge seminars and webinars for the benefit of global players operating in GIFT City.

''With a growing number of international financial services entities operating out of GIFT City, it is equally important to upgrade and enhance skills in order to remain relevant in fast emerging areas of the financial services spectrum,'' Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO of GIFT City said.

''This collaboration will set the groundwork for NIA and GIFT City to assist in capacity building of trained manpower by developing, launching, and conducting training courses related to insurance and reinsurance business within GIFT City,'' he added.

G Srinivasan, Director of National Insurance Academy said that NIA, with 40 years of expertise in the field of insurance & risk management, can contribute by building skill sets for making insurance stream vibrant and help in global expansion in a big way. He, further, said NIA can also contribute to building insurtech ecosystem and development of Actuarial professionals. It can also help in building skill set in areas like aviation insurance, credit insurance and surety bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021