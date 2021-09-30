National Insurance Academy collaborates with GIFT City to strengthen insurance vertical

The National Insurance Academy (NIA) has tied up with GIFT City, which houses India's first and the only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), to offer courses in insurance, reinsurance, risk management and technology.

This collaboration will facilitate capacity building in insurance and risk management space for participants in GIFT City, according to a statement on Thursday.

As a part of this tie-up, certification programmes and training opportunities for insurers, reinsurers, insurance brokers, insurtech and others with insurance needs will be conducted.

In addition to this, both the organisations will jointly work towards creating a platform for facilitating research, knowledge seminars and webinars for the benefit of global players operating in GIFT City.

''With a growing number of international financial services entities operating out of GIFT City, it is equally important to upgrade and enhance skills in order to remain relevant in fast emerging areas of the financial services spectrum,'' Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO of GIFT City said.

''This collaboration will set the groundwork for NIA and GIFT City to assist in capacity building of trained manpower by developing, launching, and conducting training courses related to insurance and reinsurance business within GIFT City,'' he added.

G Srinivasan, Director of National Insurance Academy said that NIA, with 40 years of expertise in the field of insurance & risk management, can contribute by building skill sets for making insurance stream vibrant and help in global expansion in a big way. He, further, said NIA can also contribute to building insurtech ecosystem and development of Actuarial professionals. It can also help in building skill set in areas like aviation insurance, credit insurance and surety bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)