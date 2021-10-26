Quick Heal Technologies appoints Navin Sharma as CFO

Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Navin Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer.

With 17 years of experience in the software and manufacturing industry, Sharma will drive the company's financial performance and bring greater rigor to the company's ongoing investments in next-generation technologies and M&A initiatives, a statement said.

He succeeds Nitin Kulkarni, who resigned from the services of the company on account of personal reasons.

Sharma joins Quick Heal from Sterlite Technologies where he was the Chief Financial Officer for the technology business. Prior to joining Sterlite Technologies, he has worked with RPG Group and Century Textiles and Industries Limited.

