Left Menu

Quick Heal Technologies appoints Navin Sharma as CFO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:34 IST
Quick Heal Technologies appoints Navin Sharma as CFO
  • Country:
  • India

Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Navin Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer.

With 17 years of experience in the software and manufacturing industry, Sharma will drive the company's financial performance and bring greater rigor to the company's ongoing investments in next-generation technologies and M&A initiatives, a statement said.

He succeeds Nitin Kulkarni, who resigned from the services of the company on account of personal reasons.

Sharma joins Quick Heal from Sterlite Technologies where he was the Chief Financial Officer for the technology business. Prior to joining Sterlite Technologies, he has worked with RPG Group and Century Textiles and Industries Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021