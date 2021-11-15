Belfrics Group Relaunches Cryptocurrency Exchange in India With 25 Coins

• Belfrics Group plans to target more than one million traders • Belfrics Group will open 200 independently owned physical crypto centers in the next 6 months Mumbai, 15th November 2021 -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the "Company") announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary Belfrics Group, one of India's early adopters of blockchain and cryptocurrency, is re-launching its cryptocurrency exchange in India. Belfrics Group plans to offer a total of 25 coins for its traders and expects more than 30% of its monthly volume to come from the Indian market.

Praveen Kumar, Founder & CEO of Belfrics group said, "India is still at a fairly nascent stage when it comes to crypto investments. While the India growth story has tremendous potential, currently only 7.3% of the total population of India are trading in the crypto market, most of them being based out of larger cities. We are aiming to reach out to maximum traders, even in smaller towns. Our plan calls for opening 20 independently owned physical crypto outlets, intending to have up to 200 targeting potential clients in these areas." Mr. Kumar continued, ''Belfrics has an initial target of 100,000 clients with plans to grow to 1 million clients over 6 to 12 months following the launch. On the cryptocurrency exchange along with basic services we will also add five other popular services such as staking reward, derivative products, lending and borrowing, custody solutions, and crypto payments card and loyalty programs." According to a recent article on Bloomberg.com, in hundreds of India's small cities and towns, a generation that has hardly had any experience with stocks and bonds is heading straight for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The average age is 25. Fifty-five percent of those users are from outside large cities like New Delhi or Mumbai.

Robert Grinberg, CEO, and President of Life Clips, Inc. said, ''India is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets in central and southern Asia. India's crypto market grew 600% over the past year. Belfrics is aggressively expanding its offerings to its new and existing clients in the areas it already serves through value-added services and access to additional products. We believe the timing is perfect for Belfrics Group to re-launch its cryptocurrency exchange in India's fast-growing market. I believe we are in the right place at the right time to see significant growth."[ii] Belfrics is a leading global blockchain technology firm and cryptocurrency exchange focused on making cryptocurrency technology effortless to use and accessible to all with an easy-to-use interface. The company was created in 2014 by a group of entrepreneurs who envisioned the opportunities and benefits of cryptocurrencies as the future of the digital currency market.

Globally headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and having its development center in Bangalore, India, Belfrics has rapidly expanded to key markets like exchanges in Malaysia, Singapore, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and India. Belfrics has already structured a team of blockchain specialists and skilled trading industry professionals who aim at maximizing the benefits of an individual investor through the company's reliable, simplified and secured trading platform. Belfrics is not merely an online presence but a team of trusted providers of cryptocurrency services who understand the status and constant fluctuations of the global scenario and are fully equipped to successfully guide individuals and help them yield maximum benefit.

About Us, Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian-based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics' multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belgium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one's mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees' mental health. Cognitive Apps' Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple's App Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)