Left Menu

Press Council of India celebrates 'National Press Day'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:36 IST
Press Council of India celebrates 'National Press Day'
Image Credit: Twitter (@PressCouncil_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday celebrated the National Press Day, with eminent personalities recalling the media's contribution and evolution in the country.

The PCI organized a seminar on the topic, 'Who is not afraid of media?', to mark the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil language Thuglak magazine, traced the changes media has undergone from the pre-Independence era to the present day.

Talking about social media, he dubbed it as ''anarchic'' and suggested that a complete ban should be imposed on it as it poses a risk to ''everybody's image, national security and national interest''.

Some of the participants in the seminar, however, differed from Gurumurthy's suggestion, saying while measures need to be taken to check the circulation of unverified information, a complete ban on social media would not be an appropriate step to check the spread of misinformation.

Underlining the positive aspects of social media, one of the participants said it has offered individuals a platform to freely express their views on any topic.

Gurumurty was invited as a guest of honour at the event hosted by the media watchdog which is headed by Justice (retd) Chandramauli Kumar Prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021