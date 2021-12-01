Left Menu

Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology

It will serve as a global networking space for like-minded people to join with VOSAP to create a more inclusive and better world. The exhibition is open for all at no cost round the year, it said.VOSAP is a Special consultative status with UN ECOSOC, and is working tirelessly to create an inclusive and accessible world through social awareness to harness ability of persons with disabilities using technology, the release said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 06:28 IST
Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology
  • Country:
  • United States

A US-based non-profit body headed by an Indian-American has announced to launch a virtual exhibition of assistive technology products for specially-abled people.

The virtual exhibition by Voice of SAP (VOSAP) would be launched by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on December 5, organisers of the event said.

The platform aims to bring together investors, innovators, suppliers, NGOs and consumers to accelerate the adoption of assistive technology (AT) solutions and enable specially-abled people to live more dignified and independent lives, VOSAP said in a media release.

Through the VOSAP exhibition platform, visitors can see multiple exhibitors from around the world (US, India, Germany, Japan), explore specific assistive devices (for people with visual, mobility, hearing, developmental impairment) and learn how it fits the needs of an individual, the release said.

“Vendors, investors, traders, NGOs and innovators can also directly interact over chat and video calls through the platform. It will serve as a global networking space for like-minded people to join with VOSAP to create a more inclusive and better world. The exhibition is open for all at no cost round the year,” it said.

VOSAP is a “Special consultative status” with UN ECOSOC, and is working tirelessly to create an inclusive and accessible world through social awareness to harness ''ability'' of persons with disabilities using technology, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021