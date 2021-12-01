Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology

A US-based non-profit body headed by an Indian-American has announced to launch a virtual exhibition of assistive technology products for specially-abled people.

The virtual exhibition by Voice of SAP (VOSAP) would be launched by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on December 5, organisers of the event said.

The platform aims to bring together investors, innovators, suppliers, NGOs and consumers to accelerate the adoption of assistive technology (AT) solutions and enable specially-abled people to live more dignified and independent lives, VOSAP said in a media release.

Through the VOSAP exhibition platform, visitors can see multiple exhibitors from around the world (US, India, Germany, Japan), explore specific assistive devices (for people with visual, mobility, hearing, developmental impairment) and learn how it fits the needs of an individual, the release said.

“Vendors, investors, traders, NGOs and innovators can also directly interact over chat and video calls through the platform. It will serve as a global networking space for like-minded people to join with VOSAP to create a more inclusive and better world. The exhibition is open for all at no cost round the year,” it said.

VOSAP is a “Special consultative status” with UN ECOSOC, and is working tirelessly to create an inclusive and accessible world through social awareness to harness ''ability'' of persons with disabilities using technology, the release said.

