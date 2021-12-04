OnePlus 6/6T get November security patch with new update

The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are receiving a new software update based on Android 12, OxygenOS 11.1.2.2. The update brings along the November 2021 Android security patch and fixes known issues as well.

Below is the complete update changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 update:

System

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2021.11

The update was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum on Friday.

As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will initially reach a limited number of users. A broader rollout will commence in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Head over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

OnePlus 6: Specifications

The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

For photography and video-shooting, the handset has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

The OnePlus 6 is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 20W Dash Charge fast charging.

OnePlus 6T: Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display and is powered with the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor.

Lastly, the phone houses a 3,700mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.