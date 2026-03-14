Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls: Allegations of Horse Trading Stir Up Controversy

In a heated political tussle, Odisha's political landscape faces claims of 'horse trading' as BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses the BJP of illicit practices in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

As five candidates compete for four seats, the BJD and BJP find themselves without sufficient numbers, leading to fears of cross-voting.

The BJP dismisses these allegations, asserting that the BJD is attempting to shift focus from its vulnerabilities in the state's power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)