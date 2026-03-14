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Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls: Allegations of Horse Trading Stir Up Controversy

BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of 'horse trading' in the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha. The elections see five candidates vying for four seats. Both parties don't have the required numbers, raising fears of cross-voting. BJP denies allegations, claiming the BJD is trying to deflect from its weaknesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:14 IST
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls: Allegations of Horse Trading Stir Up Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political tussle, Odisha's political landscape faces claims of 'horse trading' as BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses the BJP of illicit practices in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

As five candidates compete for four seats, the BJD and BJP find themselves without sufficient numbers, leading to fears of cross-voting.

The BJP dismisses these allegations, asserting that the BJD is attempting to shift focus from its vulnerabilities in the state's power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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