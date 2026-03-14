Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls: Allegations of Horse Trading Stir Up Controversy
BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of 'horse trading' in the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha. The elections see five candidates vying for four seats. Both parties don't have the required numbers, raising fears of cross-voting. BJP denies allegations, claiming the BJD is trying to deflect from its weaknesses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political tussle, Odisha's political landscape faces claims of 'horse trading' as BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses the BJP of illicit practices in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
As five candidates compete for four seats, the BJD and BJP find themselves without sufficient numbers, leading to fears of cross-voting.
The BJP dismisses these allegations, asserting that the BJD is attempting to shift focus from its vulnerabilities in the state's power dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMP Supremo Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of TTAADC Elections
BJP Prepares for Independent Punjab Push in 2027 Elections
Amit Shah's Dynamic Assam Visit: Strengthening BJP's Youth Engagement
BJP's Stance on Religious Conversions in Punjab: A Political Power Play
If anybody can free Punjab from drugs, it is Narendra Modi and BJP: Union minister Amit Shah at Moga rally.