Xiaomi Redmi K50 series reportedly launching in February 2022

As per new reports, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi's K50 series is tentatively scheduled to go official towards the end of February 2022. As per GSM Arena, that's hardly a surprise since the K40 series was unveiled during the same period this year.

According to the source, like the K40 lineup, the Redmi K50 series will consist of four models, likely named K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming. The Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the K50 Pro will have the Snapdragon 870 chip at the helm.

The vanilla K50 and K50 Gaming, on the other hand, are expected to come with the Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000, respectively. The Redmi K50 series phones are also said to run MIUI 13 out of the box and bring back the in-display fingerprint scanners.

As per GSM Arena, the Redmi K50 Gaming is rumoured to feature a 64MP primary camera and ship with a 5,000 mAh battery, while the K50 Pro+ is said to sport a 108MP primary camera joined by a periscope telephoto unit. There have also been rumours of the Redmi K50 series coming with 100W charging and IP68 dust and water resistance, but do not expect these features on all four models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)