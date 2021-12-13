Samsung, Viettel commence 5G commercial trials in Vietnam's Da Nang city

Samsung and Vietnamese telecom company Viettel have started 5G commercial trials in Da Nang, the largest city in Central Vietnam, the South Korean firm announced on Monday.

We are excited to work with Viettel to bring immersive and reliable 5G services to consumers, and demonstrate Samsung's technical leadership in Vietnam. This trial marks a big first step for the two companies' collaborative efforts in Vietnam. Ho Chi Dung, Vice President, Network Business, Samsung VINA

Viettel is leveraging Samsung's advanced 4G and 5G solutions to power its commercial trial network and to enable users in Da Nang to experience the full benefits of 5G services. For the commercial trial in Da Nang, Samsung provided its baseband unit that offers improved performance with industry-leading capacity and throughput, while supporting both 4G and 5G technologies.

Additionally, Samsung provided its 64T64R 5G Massive MIMO radio that has the capability to power highly-congested and populated areas, delivering increased coverage and data speeds for enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

Viettel pioneers in providing the first 5G service in Vietnam, with 11 provinces/cities including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City already having 5G coverage. The 5G Viettel network in these areas has a stable data download speed of 600-700 Mbps, the highest of up to more than 1Gbps.

"Viettel will join hands to make smart city development in Da Nang more synchronous and modern, to connect broadband in multi-dimensional and safe ways, ensuring best network infrastructure for digital government development, supporting for business and growth of Da Nang," said Tao Duc Thang, Deputy General Director from Viettel.