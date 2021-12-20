Tech Mahindra supports digital transformation of Telefónica Germany's microwave network

Left Menu

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has been working with Telefnica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking SDN.Telefnica is working to standardise its management interface by collaborating with multiple vendors and partners, according to a statement.Tech Mahindra is helping Telefnica achieve this by bringing its domain expertise and continuous integration capabilities to the partnership.

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has been working with Telefónica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN).

Telefónica is working to standardise its management interface by collaborating with multiple vendors and partners, according to a statement.

''Tech Mahindra is helping Telefónica achieve this by bringing its domain expertise and continuous integration capabilities to the partnership. Tech Mahindra has been working with the telco to implement new standards for its DevOps model including enhancing its processes and requirements,'' it added.

This includes the continuous management support of service operations for the organisation's overall SDN Architectures.

Software-defined networking technology refers to an approach to network management that enables dynamic network configuration to improve network performance and monitoring.

Tech Mahindra said the project involves the deployment of microwave transmission automation aimed at elevating service delivery and network operations.

All microwave devices in Telefónica Germany's mobile backhaul network are accessible via a single harmonised Network API which supports an open microservice framework, it added.

''We have been actively collaborating with Telefónica on this project. We made an important contribution to the integration results and have driven us to continuously broaden our capabilities.

''This reflects our commitment to invest in open source technologies and scaling out networks within just weeks,'' Tech Mahindra President (EMEA Business) Vikram Nair said.

Telefónica is able to accelerate its digital transformation efforts to provide a more efficient and future-proof service to its customers, he added.

The move to SDN will enable Telefónica to adopt automation functionality in the future more easily.

''Software-based approaches such as SDN are helping us to reduce the complexity of our network architectures and to drive our network expansion even faster and with higher quality through a greater degree of automation.

''For example, our Telefónica technology team is already continuously developing new applications that can be made available across manufacturers within a matter of weeks,'' Mallik Rao, chief technology and information officer at Telefónica Deutschland, said.

