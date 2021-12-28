Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 03:05 IST
Apple Inc has closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Monday.
Pick-up online orders at the stores are still available, according to the tweet. https://bit.ly/3pwPl2X
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
