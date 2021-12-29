Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

The Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 6 5G have started receiving the stable ColorOS 12 update, based on Android 12, the company announced in a series of posts on its community on Tuesday.

The stable ColorOS 12 update is rolling out in batches to Reno 5 5G users in Indonesia and Reno 6 5G users in Indonesia, India and Vietnam.

To upgrade to the latest OS version, go to Settings > Software Updates > detect the ColorOS 12 version and update your device. Before updating, make sure that you are updated to the latest official version of ColorOS 11 and do not forget to backup important data on the phone to avoid data loss by incompatibility or other unforeseen circumstances.

The global version of ColorOS 12 was unveiled in October 2021. It packs a number of new features such as App Cloner, a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji, Privacy Dashboards, three-finger translate, FlexDrop, Phone Manager, to name a few.

The new OS comes with an AI-driven system booster that is said to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage and leads to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.