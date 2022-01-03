Left Menu

Portugal's Impresa media outlets hit by hackers

Expresso newspaper and SIC TV station both said they reported the incident to the criminal investigation police agency PJ and the National Cybersecurity Centre (CNCS) and would file a complaint. The alleged hackers, calling themselves Lapsus$ Group, published a message on the websites saying internal data would be leaked if the media group failed to pay a ransom.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:00 IST
Portugal's Impresa media outlets hit by hackers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The websites of one of Portugal's biggest newspapers and of a major broadcaster, both owned by the country's largest media conglomerate Impresa, were down on Monday after being hit by a hacker attack over the weekend. Expresso newspaper and SIC TV station both said they reported the incident to the criminal investigation police agency PJ and the National Cybersecurity Centre (CNCS) and would file a complaint.

The alleged hackers, calling themselves Lapsus$ Group, published a message on the websites saying internal data would be leaked if the media group failed to pay a ransom. The message included e-mail and Telegram contact info. The group did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Lapsus$, which claims that it gained access to Impresa's Amazon Web Services account, also sent a phishing e-mail to Expresso subscribers and tweeted from the newspaper's verified Twitter account. The same group allegedly hacked Brazil's health ministry website last month, taking several systems down, including one with information about the national immunization program and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates.

CNCS's coordinator, Lino Santos, told Observador newspaper it was the first time the group launched an attack in the country. Websites of Expresso and SIC are have been offline since Sunday, with the pages showing a message saying they are "temporarily unavailable" following the attack and would return "as soon as possible".

In the meantime, both media organisations are publishing news stories on their social media channels. They described it as an "unprecedented attack on press freedom in the digital age".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022