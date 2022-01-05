Left Menu

Investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian media mogul and billionaire Dragan Solak, has completed the takeover of English Premier League club Southampton in a deal worth 100 million pounds ($135.31 million). Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned colleagues that there is a limit to how much help the government can give to offset soaring energy prices, and that support should be targeted at UK households that need it most.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Ford doubles production target for electric model of top-selling truck. https://on.ft.com/31ptKjx Southampton agrees takeover by Serbian media tycoon. https://on.ft.com/3zsazCn

Sunak warns of limit to state help on soaring energy prices. https://on.ft.com/32OeBck Overview

Ford Motor co has nearly doubled the production target for its bestselling F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck to 150,000 a year, an announcement that sent its share price sharply higher on Tuesday. Investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian media mogul and billionaire Dragan Solak, has completed the takeover of English Premier League club Southampton in a deal worth 100 million pounds ($135.31 million).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned colleagues that there is a limit to how much help the government can give to offset soaring energy prices, and that support should be targeted at UK households that need it most. ($1 = 0.7390 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

