Left Menu

Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to end-January

However, Pakistan has been so far been unable to pass recommended fiscal tightening measures tied to the funds' release. "As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said in a statement, referring to a mid-year budget that slashes a number of duty exemptions and introduces new revenue measures.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:17 IST
Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to end-January

Pakistan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay a board meeting meant to consider the country's sixth review until the end of January, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The meeting was meant to take place on Jan. 12 to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme. However, Pakistan has been so far been unable to pass recommended fiscal tightening measures tied to the funds' release.

"As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said in a statement, referring to a mid-year budget that slashes a number of duty exemptions and introduces new revenue measures. The legislation was introduced to parliament late last month, but has met fierce resistance from the opposition amidst rising inflation and a widening current account deficit.

Last week, the government said it was confident it would pass the budget later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022