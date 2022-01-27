PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 27

Left Menu

https://on.ft.com/3KPgkiT Overview Ocado has unveiled a range of technologies, from lighter robots to automated grocery picking, to help it win new corporate customers and compete with rapid delivery start-ups.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Ocado deploys lightweight robots in battle with delivery start-ups. https://on.ft.com/3o0H1qS ONS to resume publishing detailed inflation data after prices criticism. https://on.ft.com/3AAiTk0

Mike Lynch loses latest legal fight against US extradition. https://on.ft.com/3KPgkiT Overview

Ocado has unveiled a range of technologies, from lighter robots to automated grocery picking, to help it win new corporate customers and compete with rapid delivery start-ups. The UK national statistics agency is to restart publication of detailed data on inflation rates experienced by different types of households in response to claims that the headline measure underplays the impact rising prices are having on the poorest.

Mike Lynch, the British software entrepreneur, has lost the latest round in a legal fight against his extradition to stand trial in the US on criminal fraud charges over the $11bn sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

