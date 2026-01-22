Strategic Struggle: The Battle for Arctic Influence

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump has shown interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national defense concerns. Despite rejections from Denmark and Greenland, the situation highlights the complex interplay of military and geopolitical interests among Arctic nations, eager to secure strategic advantages in this critical region.

Russia remains dominant with extensive military assets as it modernizes Soviet-era bases across its Arctic territories. Moscow's Arctic command, featuring potent nuclear capabilities, remains in a state of high readiness, reflecting the importance Russia places on Arctic supremacy over a vast, resource-rich zone.

Meanwhile, the United States and Canada, via the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), are bolstering their joint defense capabilities, with new radar systems and bases. Other nations like Norway, Finland, and Sweden continue integrating with NATO, underscoring the multifaceted military presence in the Arctic.

(With inputs from agencies.)