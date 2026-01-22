Controversy Unveiled: SCCL Tender Cancellation Sparks Probe Amid Allegations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the formation of a central government committee to investigate the cancellation of Singareni Collieries tenders for the Naini coal block, amid allegations of irregularities.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited, jointly owned by Telangana and the union government, cancelled the tenders following claims of misconduct. The two-member central team will evaluate the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) from last November and assess the company's CSR spending.

The committee's findings are expected within three days. Reddy accused the family of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of dominating SCCL affairs during the BRS regime, including the misuse of CSR funds. He called for Telangana's government to settle overdue payments exceeding Rs 47,000 crore owed to SCCL.

(With inputs from agencies.)