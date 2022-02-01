Google System Update February 2022: Here's what's new

Google has shared the security, bug fixes, and new features that will be coming with the February 2022 system update. System updates improve all important services and are available for all Google-certified Android devices phones, tablets, TVs, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS and Chrome OS devices.

What's new in Google System Update February 2022?

As per the support page (via XDA-Developers), the February update includes critical bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency and other services. It also includes new features to help you discover the Apps & Games on Google Play Store and enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and utilities related services.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.