Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son dies

Tech giant Microsoft has said its Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella has died. Zain was 26 and had born with cerebral palsy.

''Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family,'' a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to an email query by PTI.

Meanwhile, condolence messages poured in on social media platforms and many took to Twitter to mourn the demise. Satya Nadella is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of global software giant Microsoft.

Hyderabad-born Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021, he was also named as the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he would lead the work to set the agenda for the board.

