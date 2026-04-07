Tragic Turn: Inmate's Shocking Jailhouse Demise
An inmate named Nakchhed Kori reportedly committed suicide in a district jail, hanging himself in the toilet using a plastic rope. Kori had been incarcerated since March 25 for attempted murder. A post-mortem examination is underway, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
An inmate identified as Nakchhed Kori has reportedly taken his own life in a district jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Jailer Omkar Pandey disclosed that Kori, aged 48 and a resident of Charathai village, hanged himself with a plastic rope in the jail's toilet at approximately 1:30 am. Kori had been held in custody since March 25 on charges connected to an attempted murder case.
The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination while a comprehensive investigation into the events leading up to Kori's death is currently underway.
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