Tragic Turn: Inmate's Shocking Jailhouse Demise

An inmate identified as Nakchhed Kori has reportedly taken his own life in a district jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Jailer Omkar Pandey disclosed that Kori, aged 48 and a resident of Charathai village, hanged himself with a plastic rope in the jail's toilet at approximately 1:30 am. Kori had been held in custody since March 25 on charges connected to an attempted murder case.

The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination while a comprehensive investigation into the events leading up to Kori's death is currently underway.