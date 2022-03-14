Left Menu

ISRO set to unveil latest sponsored research opportunities for academia

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will unveil its latest sponsored research opportunities to the academia on Tuesday.RESPOND BASKET 2022, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agencys focused research topics for sponsored research, will be launched by ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space S Somanath.Every year, we publish ISRO-focused topics for research in the Respond Basket.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:02 IST
ISRO set to unveil latest sponsored research opportunities for academia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will unveil its latest sponsored research opportunities to the academia on Tuesday.

'RESPOND BASKET 2022', the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency's focused research topics for sponsored research, will be launched by ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space S Somanath.

''Every year, we publish ISRO-focused topics for research in the Respond Basket. Then, several universities and colleges apply to ISRO for joint collaboration. We will enter into MoUs with finalised academia,'' an ISRO official told PTI.

RESPOND's objective is to encourage academia to participate and contribute in various space-related research activities. Under RESPOND, projects are taken up by universities/academic institutions in the areas of relevance to space programme.

ISRO said it has evolved the RESPOND programme through which necessary financial and technical support is provided to academia in India for conducting research and development activities related to space science, space technology and space applications.

This is the flagship programme of ISRO to promote the extramural research in emerging areas of space for academia.

To enable the faculty of universities/institutes to prepare suitable proposals of relevance to the space programme, a detailed list of R&D areas/sub areas/topics are evolved as per major programmes of ISRO, by the various centres of ISRO and published annually.

''RESPOND programme is mutually beneficial to ISRO and academia, wherein the rich talent of academia/ faculty is being harnessed to support the nation's space programme,'' it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022