Norway to bring Ukrainian refugees from Moldova, elsewhere, PM says

The Norwegian government will bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees to Norway from Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, it said on Thursday. In addition, 550 refugees in need of medical care, plus 2,200 of their family members, would also be given the opportunity to come, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference. "Moldova has asked for help ...

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:49 IST
Norway to bring Ukrainian refugees from Moldova, elsewhere, PM says
  Country:
  Norway

The Norwegian government will bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees to Norway from Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, it said on Thursday.

In addition, 550 refugees in need of medical care, plus 2,200 of their family members, would also be given the opportunity to come, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

"Moldova has asked for help ... and Norway will contribute. In addition we want to bring in some of the most vulnerable refugees that this terrible war has caused," Stoere said.

