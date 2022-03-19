Left Menu

China inks new rules on supervision of military equipment purchase contracts

China inked new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said. Biden also said China, which has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, makes its own decisions.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China inked new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said. The announcement came one day after President Xi Jinping had a video call with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war.

During the call, Biden warned China against supporting Russia's attack on Ukraine. Biden also said China, which has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, makes its own decisions. The rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and make sure good quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua said, without giving specific details.

The rules will come into effect on Mar. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

