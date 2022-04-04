Left Menu

Sri Lanka's central bank will hold its monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday after Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal offered his resignation earlier in the day, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "The Monetary Board meeting will be held on Monday as previously scheduled.

Sri Lanka cenbank to hold monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday - Sources
Sri Lanka's central bank will hold its monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday after Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal offered his resignation earlier in the day, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "The Monetary Board meeting will be held on Monday as previously scheduled. There is no change," one of the two sources said.

A press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Tuesday will also go ahead as planned, the source said.

