Mobilloite opens office with capacity of 120 employees in Pune

IT company Mobilloite has opened a new office in Pune with an initial capacity of 120 employees, the company said on Monday. There will be 120 personnel in their Pune office, which we recently opened. The opening of a new office is a market growth activity. The company already has an office in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:29 IST
Mobilloite opens office with capacity of 120 employees in Pune
IT company Mobilloite has opened a new office in Pune with an initial capacity of 120 employees, the company said on Monday. Mobilloite employs 500 staff in India. ''There will be 120 personnel in their Pune office, which we recently opened. The opening of a new office is a market growth activity. This growth is in keeping with the company's long-term goals, which include establishing software development centres dedicated only to Blockchain-based solutions,'' Mobiloitte CEO Jagdish Harsh said in a statement.

Software development firm Mobiloitte specialises in blockchain, IoT, artificial intelligence, BOTS, mobile, and web apps, and games development.

Harsh said that the company has already hired 60 per cent of the total capacity in Pune. The company already has an office in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

