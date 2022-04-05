CAG officials depose before parliamentary panel

Officials of national auditor CAG on Monday deposed before a parliamentary panel over unreasonable delays in submitting annual reports and audited accounts in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Committee on Papers Laid on the Table for Lok Sabha chaired by BSP MP Ritesh Pandey held deliberations with representatives of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for more than an hour.

During the meeting, CAG officials said several autonomous bodies and a few departments lack accounting experts, and as a result their annual reports need to be corrected and send back, sources said.

The officials also said that various ministries and autonomous bodies do not submit their reports and annual accounts to the CAG within the stipulated time period, they said.

This parliamentary committee is constituted every year to examine the reasons for unreasonable delays in the laying of annual reports and audited accounts of various autonomous bodies, public undertakings, commissions, organisations and ministries or departments and others under the administrative control of the Union government.

