Ukraine says 1,449 people evacuated from cities on Saturday
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:54 IST
A total of 1,449 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, fewer than the 2,864 who escaped on Friday, a senior official said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.
