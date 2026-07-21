Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Online Retail Giant Wildberries

Wildberries, a leading online retailer in Russia, faces operational disruptions after Ukrainian drone strikes targeted its warehouses. The conflict has led to losses for both the company and small merchants, amid broader economic impacts from the protracted war. Governmental intervention is ongoing to support affected entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:57 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Online Retail Giant Wildberries
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine launched drone strikes against Russian online retail giant Wildberries' logistics hubs in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, resulting in substantial losses and operational disruptions. Eight workers were killed in the attacks, which occurred on Saturday, sparking fires and halting operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation, acknowledging the challenges faced by Wildberries and associated businesses. However, he denied claims that the company managed military supplies. The attacks signal a deliberate expansion of Kyiv's strategy to use long-range drones to impact Russia's economy and war effort.

As Wildberries grapples with the aftermath, founder Tatyana Kim addressed concerns regarding compensation for damaged goods. While operations at Kotovsk are set to resume, uncertainty lingers at Elektrostal. The wider disruption underscores the company's pivotal role in Russia's rapid shift toward online retail, amidst ongoing Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure and broader economic repercussions.

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