Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary, near Kyiv - mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:22 IST
A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.

There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

