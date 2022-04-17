Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary, near Kyiv - mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:22 IST
A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.
There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
