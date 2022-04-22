U.S. to host Ukraine-focused defense talks in Germany on April 26
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host Ukraine-focused defense talks with allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 26, the Pentagon said on Thursday. "The goal is to bring together stakeholders from all around the world for a series of meetings on the latest (Ukrainian) defense needs and ... ensuring that Ukraine's enduring security and sovereignty over the long-term is respected and developed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Kirby did not say how many allies would participate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- U.S.
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- John Kirby
- Defense
- Germany
- Lloyd Austin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indo-US ties entering uncharted territory post-Ukrainian war: ex-Trump admin official
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'