U.S. to host Ukraine-focused defense talks in Germany on April 26

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host Ukraine-focused defense talks with allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 26, the Pentagon said on Thursday. "The goal is to bring together stakeholders from all around the world for a series of meetings on the latest (Ukrainian) defense needs and ... ensuring that Ukraine's enduring security and sovereignty over the long-term is respected and developed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby did not say how many allies would participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

