UK says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1518697070294671360 in a regular bulletin on Monday. "Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following invasion," it said.

The reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain, British military intelligence said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

