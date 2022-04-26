Left Menu

UK says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 02:59 IST
UK says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1518697070294671360 in a regular bulletin on Monday. "Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following invasion," it said.

The reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain, British military intelligence said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022