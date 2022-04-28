IWIL India in collaboration with Techsupergirl launched the biggest Future of work Summit “Techversify 22”

IWIL India, in collaboration with TechSupergirl, hosted the Future of Work Summit and Awards ''TechVersify 2022'' with the change-makers, thought leaders and influencers from various sectors at the Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi, on April 23, 2022. The summit was held under the patronage of Ms. Deepa Sayal, IWIL India's Founder and sponsored by ADG Online Solutions, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ShellE4, ITIC, SINE and Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic. The event ' TechVersify 2022’, aims to capacitate more women in technology and the future of work, and its long-term goal is to implement change and disruptive innovations through diversity, inclusion and equity, so that more women may become Makers and Innovators in tomorrow’s tech-driven economy.

One of TechVersify’s speakers, Chandra Balani, Head of Global Enterprise India, Amazon Web Services (AWS) stated “At AWS India, we strive to be the best place to work for women. And, our vision of the best place to work is incremental; it will keep on growing with new benchmarks set in.” He also focused on raising women’s talent, diversity, inclusive work environment for women, and for women in senior roles which will ultimately lead to improved women representation.

On this occasion, IWIL India also launched its ambitious programme “TechSupergirl Club” fostering women in technology, academia and business towards helping start-ups across Southeast Asia. According to IWIL India, right now, Techsupergirl has a High-tech network for women in Blockchain, ed-tech, AI, Data Analytics, Healthcare technologies, e-commerce and clean energy. It also promotes the world class experiences for women in tech, academia and corporates.

The Programme also saw industry veterans including Kiran DM (CEO, ONGC Foundation), Kanta Singh (Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India), Manmeet Sandhu (Chief People Officer, PhonePe), Bhavish Sood (General Partner, Modular Capitals), Sumedha Bakshi (L&D Strategy and D&I Leader, Samsung Electronics, South West Asia), Ashok Chandavarkar (Director, Strategic Initiatives, Intel), Priti Singh (VP Head Human Resource, Mastercard), Jyothsana Vasudevan (Global Resourcing Manager, SHELL), Mansi Thapar (Divisional Head - Global Cyber Security, Apollo Tyres Ltd.), George Kuruvilla (Chairman and Managing Director, BECIL), Sanjay Bakshi (Program Manager, SHELL E4), Abhinav Kishore – (Head of SMB India, Google Cloud), and Aditi Balbir (Managing Director and Founder, V Resorts). The event also felicitated women entrepreneurs and organizations, who were awarded in distinct categories. Blossom Kochhar (Founder - Aroma Magic) was awarded with IWIL India’s Best Entrepreneur 2022 and Chetena Gala Sinha (Founder - Mann Deshi Foundation) with IWIL India Impact Maker for Social Cause Award. In the enterprise category, Google India was awarded with IWIL India Innovative Enterprise in Cloud, Intel India with IWIL India Future Champion of the Year in Technology and Innovation and Amazon Web Service (AWS) with IWIL India Best Workplace for Women in Tech. ONGC Foundation won the ‘Most Promising Social Impact Organization’, Mastercard won the Best Workplace Contributing to Women in SDG, more to the above few other enterprise who won such awards were The Good Glam, Shell E4, SineIITBombay, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Invest India, Intel, Miranda House, Google India & Curly Tales.

In addition to this, there were awards for Startups as well which went to Namhya Foods for Upcoming Startup in FMCG Sector, Briota Technologies for Innovative Healthtech Startup, not only these few other startups like Brown Living, Mind Alcove, Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, PayAid Payments Private Limited, Upcycle Corps & Vedam Agro Enterprises won the awards under various categories as well.

Ms. Deepa Sayal - Chief patron of IWIL India who also happens to be CEO of Tech SuperGirl stated, ''We make an undaunted commitment to excel, capacitate and nurture women in business and academia through Diversity & Inclusion, Digital Equity, Startup Incubation. We envision capacitating 5 million women in technology and skill-building by 2025 and aspire to build and contribute to the Aatamanirbhar Bharat towards women in India through digital literacy programs and entrepreneurial incubation across the country.'' Click here to know more about the cohort -https://iwilindia.com/techversify-program/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)