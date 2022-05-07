IPL Match: Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Scoreboard
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow lbw Chahal 56 Shikhar Dhawan c Jos Buttler b Ashwin 12 Bhanuka Rajapaksa b Chahal 27 Mayank Agarwal c Jos Buttler b Chahal 15 Jitesh Sharma not out 38 Liam Livingstone b Prasidh Rishi Dhawan not out 5 Extras (lb-3, w-10, nb-1) 14 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-47, 2-89, 3-118, 4-119, 5-169 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-36-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-48-1, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: 'Enjoying best form of life', says Jos Buttler after 'special' century against DC
IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan praises RR's Prasidh Krishna for his wicket maiden over against DC
IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal finds watching his opening partner Jos Buttler bat incredible
IPL 2022: Kevin Pietersen 'running out of adjectives' for Jos Buttler batting style
RR opener Jos Buttler hasn't taken his form for granted in IPL 2022: Nick Knight