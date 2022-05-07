Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:36 IST
IPL Match: Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Scoreboard
Mayank Agarwal and Sanju Samson (Image: IPL Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow lbw Chahal 56 Shikhar Dhawan c Jos Buttler b Ashwin 12 Bhanuka Rajapaksa b Chahal 27 Mayank Agarwal c Jos Buttler b Chahal 15 Jitesh Sharma not out 38 Liam Livingstone b Prasidh Rishi Dhawan not out 5 Extras (lb-3, w-10, nb-1) 14 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-47, 2-89, 3-118, 4-119, 5-169 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-36-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-48-1, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

