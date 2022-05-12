Left Menu

Germany says it is assessing Russian announcement on Gazprom Germania sanctions

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:44 IST
Germany is examining an announcement from Russia that it is imposing sanctions on parts of Gazprom Germania, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it has no details.

"The German government and Federal Network Agency, as trustees of Gazprom Germania, are already in the process of taking the necessary precautions and preparing for various scenarios," the spokesperson said in a statement.

