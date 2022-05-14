Left Menu

SIA conducts raids at 12 places in terror-financing case in J&K

According to reports, raids were conducted at the residence and shop of a man selling electronic items.The reports said the SIA raided the house of Zubair Khateeb in the Masjid Mohalla locality.Zubairs father Hussain Khateeb is reportedly in Pakistan for more than 20 years.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 07:07 IST
SIA conducts raids at 12 places in terror-financing case in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has conducted raids at 12 locations, including at the native house of the APHC Pakistan chairman in Bhadarwah, in connection with a terror-financing case, officials said.

The case was registered at the Gandhinagar police station and subsequently transferred to the SIA for an in-depth investigation, they said.

The sleuths of the investigating agency, with the assistance of the local police, carried out raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir on Friday, the officials said.

They also raided a house in Bhadarwah's Masjid Mohalla locality. According to reports, raids were conducted at the residence and shop of a man selling electronic items.

The reports said the SIA raided the house of Zubair Khateeb in the Masjid Mohalla locality.

Zubair's father Hussain Khateeb is reportedly in Pakistan for more than 20 years. Khateeb is associated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The reports said a Wifi router was seized from his shop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022