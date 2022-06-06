Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as China ADRs, growth stocks rally

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a drop last week, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rallying on optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns and relaxing COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.34 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,032.04.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.18 points, or 0.64%, at 4,134.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 187.59 points, or 1.56%, to 12,200.33 at the opening bell.

