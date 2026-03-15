Gujarat's Mega Irrigation Push: Transforming Tribal Lands

In a significant move to bolster rural development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled and inaugurated development projects totaling Rs 1,100 crore in the tribal districts of Panchmahal and Dahod on Sunday.

As outlined in an official release, the state government has launched 112 projects worth Rs 732 crore in Panchmahal and over 1,200 initiatives totaling Rs 367 crore in Dahod.

A notable highlight is the inauguration of a Rs 406 crore lift irrigation pipeline, which will supply water from the Panam reservoir to 79 villages, irrigating around 86,000 hectares of land, furthering the government's efforts to enhance agricultural productivity in the tribal belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)