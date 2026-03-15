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Gujarat's Mega Irrigation Push: Transforming Tribal Lands

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated several irrigation projects totaling Rs 1,100 crore in tribal regions of Panchmahal and Dahod. These developments, including a significant lift irrigation pipeline, aim to enhance water supply to support agriculture across thousands of hectares, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:00 IST
Gujarat's Mega Irrigation Push: Transforming Tribal Lands
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In a significant move to bolster rural development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled and inaugurated development projects totaling Rs 1,100 crore in the tribal districts of Panchmahal and Dahod on Sunday.

As outlined in an official release, the state government has launched 112 projects worth Rs 732 crore in Panchmahal and over 1,200 initiatives totaling Rs 367 crore in Dahod.

A notable highlight is the inauguration of a Rs 406 crore lift irrigation pipeline, which will supply water from the Panam reservoir to 79 villages, irrigating around 86,000 hectares of land, furthering the government's efforts to enhance agricultural productivity in the tribal belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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