EXCLUSIVE-TikTok moves U.S. user data to Oracle servers - company
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:12 IST
TikTok has completed migrating its U.S. users' information to servers at Oracle Corp , in a move that could address U.S. regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular video app, the company confirmed to Reuters.
The move comes nearly two years after a U.S. national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government.
The White House and U.S. Treasury had no immediate comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
