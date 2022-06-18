LTI Inaugurates Satellite Center in Kolkata

Center to create exciting opportunities for aspiring talent in the Eastern region of India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has expanded its operations in Kolkata by setting up a new facility in the city. The new center marks company’s expansion in the Eastern region of the country and is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace. The center was inaugurated today by Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resource Officer, LTI, Nirupam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, and Debashis Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA).

Located in the Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new center is equipped to house more than 300 employees. The center will support LTI’s service delivery capabilities for Cloud, Data, and Digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI’s clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said: “Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This center is launched in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to a long-term association with the region.” Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resources Officer, LTI, commented: “We are witnessing monumental changes in the work, workplace, and workforce of the future, and are establishing more talent hubs across the country. Our expansion in Kolkata aims to benefit the overall technology landscape in the region. We are excited about our new start in this city and look forward to accelerated growth in times to come.” LTI leveraged the opportunity to set base in the eastern region of the country to address the increasing demand for satellite workplaces. As one of the top technology companies in the nation, LTI encourages new ways of working and believes in taking work to people instead of bringing people to work. LTI is upbeat about the potential of the new Kolkata center and intends to offer enriching technology careers to local talent as well as solve better and solve faster for customers.

Nirupam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, said: “The surge in demand for digital technologies from enterprises across the globe has opened plethora of new-age career opportunities for country’s aspiring talent. Kolkata bears a rich heritage and serves as best-fit destination to groom talent of the future. We extend a warm welcome to LTI as it expands its presence in the region.” Shri Debashis Sen, Chairman of NDITA, commented: “Salt Lake is emerging as a preferred destination for IT service providers interested in setting their base in the city. As one of the fastest-growing technology players, LTI’s expansion in Kolkata certainly adds to the appeal of this region and will benefit the local talent immensely.” LTI plans to gradually scale up the operations at the new center and make it a core delivery unit in the region.

About LTI LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 485 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 45,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI: • Read our News and Blogs • Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn • Like us on Facebook Also read: • LTI Inaugurates New Delivery Center in Hyderabad • LTI Expands its Presence in the USA with a New Engagement Center in Hartford, CT To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The center was inaugurated today by Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resource Officer, LTI, Niruppam Chaudhuri, Regional Head, NASSCOM, and Debasish Sen, Chairman of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)