Google Workspace users can now work offline with Microsoft Office files

Google is rolling out a new capability for Workspace users to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Docs, Sheets, and Slides when offline. The change only applies to files that have already been opened in Office editing mode, the company said.

Any changes made to files while offline will then sync to Google Drive once you are connected again. The new feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

"In 2019, we announced Office editing to make it easier to work with Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides and launched better features allowing you to work anywhere with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in offline mode. Starting today, you can work offline with Microsoft Office files on your desktop," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Offline syncing for opened Office documents will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be available to users with personal Google Accounts.

For admins, offline access is allowed by default while end-users will have to enable it for themselves.