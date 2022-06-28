Left Menu

Russia fines streaming company Twitch over data storage

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:43 IST
A Moscow court said it has fined video streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($37,736) in one of several cases expected on Tuesday over alleged failure by foreign companies to localize Russian citizens' personal data.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data, and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. In Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor in late May opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google and six other foreign technology companies, including Twitch, for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

Twitch, owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 53.0000 roubles)

