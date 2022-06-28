Russia fines streaming company Twitch over data storage
A Moscow court said it has fined videostreaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($37,736) in one of several cases expected on Tuesday over alleged failure by foreign companies to localise Russian citizens' personal data. Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A Moscow court said it has fined video streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($37,736) in one of several cases expected on Tuesday over alleged failure by foreign companies to localize Russian citizens' personal data.
Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data, and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. In Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor in late May opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's Google and six other foreign technology companies, including Twitch, for alleged violations of personal data legislation.
Twitch, owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 53.0000 roubles)
