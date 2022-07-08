Left Menu

Facebook , Twitter remove Abe assassination videos

Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots.Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST
Facebook , Twitter remove Abe assassination videos
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content.

Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barrelled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots.

Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene.

Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe," Meta said in a prepared statement.

"We do not and will not tolerate any violent behaviour on our platform. To keep our platform a safe place to connect, we are working to remove any violating content related to the incident,'' it said.

Meta said it took action under its policy on dangerous individuals, and that it's labelling still photos of the attack as "disturbing." Twitter said its enforcement teams were working to ''address harmful content'' relating to the attack by "proactively removing" material that violates its rules, which include restrictions on sensitive media including graphic violence.

Twitter urged users to flag up any material of the attack on Abe that they think should be treated as sensitive so it can take action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022