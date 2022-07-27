Left Menu

Russia to NASA: Sticking with space station until at least 2028

Updated: 27-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:51 IST
Russia to NASA: Sticking with space station until at least 2028
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian space officials told their U.S. counterparts on Tuesday that Moscow expects to remain on the International Space Station at least until the country's own outpost in orbit is built in 2028, NASA's space operations chief told Reuters.

