Russia to NASA: Sticking with space station until at least 2028
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian space officials told their U.S. counterparts on Tuesday that Moscow expects to remain on the International Space Station at least until the country's own outpost in orbit is built in 2028, NASA's space operations chief told Reuters.
