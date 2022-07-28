Russia to NASA: Sticking with space station until own new outpost is built

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 05:34 IST
Russian space officials informed their U.S. counterparts on Tuesday that Moscow expects to remain on the International Space Station (ISS) at least until the country's own outpost in orbit is built, NASA's space operations chief told Reuters.

