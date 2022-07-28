PC Gaming vs Console Gaming: Which is better?

The gaming sector is rapidly growing and is expected to reach new highs in the next decades. One source estimates that the global gaming market will be worth nearly $546 billion USD by 2028.

The expansion of the gaming market means new players are joining the gaming community according to gaming research. These new players might be confused and overwhelmed by the entire PC gaming vs. console gaming debate.

This article will highlight the differences between PC gaming and console gaming. Deciding which one is the 'best' is a personal decision that depends on your preferences.

Image Credit: Pexels

PC Gaming

Some might wonder what PC gaming stands for. PC refers to "personal computer" and is therefore intended for individual use.

Personal computers (PCs) come in all sizes. Some of them are larger and more difficult to transport.

Others are smaller and easier to carry around. These ones are usually known as "laptops" due to their smaller size that fits on one's lap.

In other words, PC gaming refers to games played on a computer.

Depending on your computer, its size, capacity, and capabilities, you might be able to play some games but not others.

Image Credit: Pexels

What are the advantages of PC gaming?

PC gaming can be very practical for people who already own a personal computer. They will not necessarily need to buy more material or an external console to play.

This is why many gamers enjoy PC gaming. It can be cheaper and more accessible than console gaming.

If you are interested in PC gaming, you will find that most games are cheaper than console games.

You will also have access to a large variety of genres from online poker games, sports simulators, and other multiplayer games.

Other advantages reported by PC players include the diversity of the gaming gear. PC gaming gives you the option to buy almost any gear you want.

You might opt for the classic mouse and keyboard, purchase a gamepad, or invest in a racing wheel and other gaming setups.

The options are almost endless, and you have the freedom to pick what suits you.

In addition to that, because PC gaming is on a computer, you can play almost anywhere. With a console, you sometimes need more material or the right environment to play.

If you have a portable computer, you can play in different locations without worrying about setting up your gaming area.

Other advantages of PC gaming include the option of video game 'modding', also known as 'mods'. 'Mods' are modifications of small details or aspects of a game by gamers.

They are predominantly found in PC games and tend to improve games by rectifying some of their aspects.

Console gaming

Unlike PC gaming, console games are played on a console.

There are different types of consoles. The most popular ones are home consoles, handhelds, and hybrid consoles.

Home consoles are commonly played at home as they require players to connect their console to a television or monitor. Some examples of home consoles include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Wii U.

Handheld video consoles usually come with a built-in screen and control, along with a rechargeable battery. They are easy to carry around and tend to be light in weight.

Examples of handheld video consoles include the PlayStation Portable, Nintendo 3DS, and the Game Boy.

Finally, hybrid video consoles are a mix of both handheld and home consoles. They tend to come with a docking station connecting to a larger monitor and can be disconnected from it for handheld gaming.

Examples of hybrid video game consoles include the Nintendo Switch and Sega Nomad.

Image Credit: Pexels

What are the advantages of console gaming?

Some argue that console gaming can be cheaper in the long run. This depends on the types of games you play on a PC and on a console.

Indeed, some games may require you to buy a new and very expensive gaming PC. On top of that, if you are a big gamer, you will need to invest in extra accessories and gaming gear.

Consoles can sometimes be a cheaper option, depending on the types of games you play and how frequently you play them.

Consoles are also very convenient for players who want the option to play in different formats. For example, with hybrid consoles, you can play on television and on a smaller screen.

This can give players more options and different ways to experience a game.

Another advantage of console gaming is how straightforward and easy to maintain they can be.

They are designed exclusively for gaming so include fewer features and settings than some PCs. Because of this, some players find them more straightforward and easier to use.

Console gaming might be your only option if you are looking to play a console-exclusive game. Indeed, some games are only available on consoles so check what games you are interested in before purchasing a PC or a console.

If you are interested in multiplayer games and your friends' own consoles, you might be better off buying one. Some consoles include great multiplayer functions and games.

If you are looking to play AAA games, or high-budget games with detailed and advanced designs, you might find a console more advantageous. Indeed, there seem to be more AAA games on consoles than on PCs.

Final thoughts

In this article, we have presented the advantages of playing on a PC and on a console. Deciding which is "best" will ultimately depend on you and your gaming preferences.

Both PC gaming and console gaming will improve and develop over the next decades due to future technological developments. It is hard to predict which one will become more popular.

Either way, both offer a great gaming experience and are a great introduction to the gaming world.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)