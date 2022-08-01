Left Menu

Ukraine gets more U.S., German rocket launcher systems - minister

Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The delivery was announced by Christina Lambrecht, the German defence minister on July 26. "The third brother in the Long Hand family - MLRS MARS II from Germany - has arrived in Ukraine," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:24 IST
Ukraine gets more U.S., German rocket launcher systems - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as it tries to turn the tide on Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and attack Russian supply lines and ammo dumps.

Moscow has accused the West of dragging out the conflict by giving Ukraine more arms, and said the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia's attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory for its own protection. Ukraine has received four U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"I'm grateful to @POTUS and @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and the (U.S.) people for strengthening of #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter. HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than Ukraine's Soviet-era rocket artillery, allowing Ukrainian forces to hit Russian targets that were previously unreachable.

According to estimates by experts, Ukraine already operates up to a dozen HIMARS systems. The Ukrainian military has also received three MARS II MLRS, the German version of the U.S.-made M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System. The delivery was announced by Christina Lambrecht, the German defence minister on July 26.

"The third brother in the Long Hand family - MLRS MARS II from Germany - has arrived in Ukraine," Reznikov wrote on Twitter. According to specifications by its manufacturer Kraus-Maffei Wegmann, MLRS MARS II can hit targets at a range of up to 70 km (43 miles), depending on the type of ammunition it is using.

It is designed to destroy troops and equipment, air defences, command posts and communications and to lay minefields. Ukraine has so far received German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers. Lambrecht on July 26 also announced the delivery of five Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

Kyiv has previously said it needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons to repel Russian troops. Other countries that have supplied Ukraine with artillery systems include the United States, Britain, France, Norway and Poland.

Russia has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour. Ukraine and the West have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022